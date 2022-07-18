Desperate farmers perform puja to appease rain god in Prayagraj
Even when heavy rains continue to batter several parts of the country, the farmers in many districts of North India, especially Uttar Pradesh, are still waiting for the rain god to shower his blessings here.
With clouds merely playing hide and seek for the past several weeks, the farmers in Prayagraj region have finally decided to make every effort possible to save their crops.
In Mungari village of trans-Yamuna area on Sunday, a few farmers performed puja in their agricultural fields to please Indradev (the God of thunder and lightning), Suryadev and other gods. They prayed for sending rains early for sowing their crops.
While looking at the clear skies, they said that they were hoping for rains in the last week of June, but there is no relief even when half of July month has passed. The farmers whose paddy saplings are ready for sowing are more worried than others as the crop needs good rains. The Kharif crop too is getting affected due to absence of rain.
Thus, apart from regularly ploughing their fields, the farmers are performing puja to please the gods for sending clouds and rains. Women too are participating in puja and are singing old folk songs for the arrival of rains.
A resident of Mungari village Vinit Tiwari said, farmers in his area and the surroundings were worried since last 20 days as there was no sign of rain. “Farmers are suffering due to extreme weather conditions and sowing of crops will be impossible if rains do not arrive soon. Now, as their last resort, they have turned towards the rituals and worshipping the deities for sending rains,” he added.
“Despite the clouds often covering the sky, there are no rains. There is no other way to bring rains now and we are all praying together to please the rain god,” says another farmer Sanjeev Kumar.
Lucknow police nab history sheeter after brief encounter
A history-sheeter carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on hKamlesh'shead was arrested in a joint operation by the crime branch and Cantonment police in Lucknow on Monday. In the encounter, the history-sheeter suffered a bullet injury to his left leg. ADCP North Prachi Singh, while confirming the encounter, said the criminal was identified as Kamlesh Kumar Jaiswal alias Bittu Jaiswal (32).
Pratapgarh police nab one for cab driver’s murder
Pratapgarh police are claiming to have cracked the murder case of an Ola cab driver and arrested one person in this connection here on Monday. The police also recovered the looted car and mobile phone from the possession of the accused. The accused identified as Suraj Shukla had booked the car and killed the driver Premchand Yadav in Kunda area on July 11, said police.
Kanwariyas block highway in Pratapgarh after scuffle
A group of kanwariyas blocked the highway and created a ruckus following an argument with a person in the Lalganj area of Pratapgarh district after their auto collided with a bike on Monday. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged Kanwariyas. At Ghuisarnath market in the Lalganj area, kanwariyas' auto had a minor collision with a bike. After an argument, kanwariyas chased the man, who entered a narrow lane adjacent to a shop.
Body of 7-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek found in Airoli
The body of the seven-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek last Wednesday was found on Monday near Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A group of fishermen accompanied by two fire rescue officials were searching The deceased, Rishi Usva's body along the entire Thane creek side using boats. Since the child went missing, everyday three boats used to go in search of him. Rishi has left behind his 12-year-old brother and a younger sister.
AMU alumnus appointed member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by US President
Prominent Indian American entrepreneur, philanthropist and a distinguished alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University Dr Frank F Islam has been appointed as a member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by the US President Joe Biden. The commission is tasked with selecting 161 Presidential Scholars from academics, the arts, career and technical education, said AMU public relation officer Omar S Peerzada.
