Despite teachers’ opposition, JNU approves appointment of new registrar

New Delhi: Despite opposition from the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), the varsity’s vice-chancellor and members of its executive council (EC) approved the appointment of a new registrar in a meeting on Friday.

On Thursday, the administration included an additional agenda item for the EC meeting, seeking “post-facto” approval of the appointment of Anirban Chakraborty as the JNU registrar — a move that JNUTA opposed, arguing that the “post-facto approval” undermined the EC’s powers

JNUTA spokespersons said the registrar’s appointment should have been approved by the EC first. The teacher’s body said in this case, vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had appointed the registrar and then sought “post-facto approval” during the EC meeting on Friday.

Despite several attempts, Chakraborty did not respond to calls and texts sent for comment.

On Friday, EC members approved Chakraborty’s appointment and the administration said he will “take care of the office of the registrar until a new registrar is appointed, for which an advertisement has already been issued.”

The university said the appointment was done as per statute 8 (2) of the JNU Act which says, “When the office of the registrar is vacant or when the registrar is, by reason of illness or absence for any other cause, unable to perform the-duties of his office, the duties of the office shall be performed by such person as the vice-chancellor may appoint for the purpose.”

“It is unfortunate that a few faculty members of JNU have tried to manufacture a controversy over an appointment which is otherwise a routine process,” read a statement issued by rector 1 Chintamani Mahapatra on Friday.

Reacting to the development, JNUTA secretary Moushumi Basu said, “The EC agenda was changed twice in response to letters written by JNUTA and press reports. It was only Thursday evening that the registrar matter was brought up as part of the additional agenda. The university must explain their misdeed and misappropriation.”