Despite thin crowds for non-India games, UPCA rejects free tickets at Lucknow stadium

LUCKNOW While cricket continues to be a passion in India, with digital platforms offering a plethora of ways to enjoy the game, the ongoing ICC ODI Cricket World Cup has highlighted a stark contrast in attendance for non-Indian matches. In response to this, organisers have offered free tickets at some venues, such as the capacity-filled stadium in Ahmedabad during the cup opener between New Zealand and England.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Sourced)

However, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, under the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), has decided not to follow suit. This decision applies to the four upcoming matches at the stadium, which can accommodate 50,000 spectators and will feature teams like Australia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and South Africa.

Arvind Srivastava, Secretary of UPCA, said, “There is no plan yet to offer free tickets for non-India matches at the Ekana stadium. However, if necessary, UPCA will consider it.” He also mentioned that nearly 50% of the tickets for the match between South Africa and Australia on Thursday have already been sold, with expectations of further sales in the coming days. The UPCA will discuss the possibility of distributing free tickets with the district administration if the need arises.

Srivastava did acknowledge a security concern raised at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur last month when UPCA allowed free entry to fans during the U.P. T20 League final. The district administration had expressed reservations about this decision, citing the need for adequate security for both the game and genuine ticket holders. Consequently, there is uncertainty about offering free tickets for Lucknow matches.

It is worth noting that during the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) held at Ekana Stadium this summer, no match witnessed a full house, even when star players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, respectively, against the home team Lucknow Super Giants. An anonymous stadium official stated, “Yes, we had to distribute free tickets for some IPL matches, and even for RCB and CSK games, we didn’t see a full house. In other matches, the stadium saw only 40% to 50% attendance from fans.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997....view detail