Despite upward trend in Satara and Kolhapur, Pune division’s positivity rate drops by 5% over 7 days

PUNE The collective positivity rate of five districts in the Pune division has reduced by five per cent over the past seven days.

Pune district clearly indicates a downward trend of Covid cases, according to officials of the division commissionerate, while Satara and Kolhapur are still showing the upward trend.

The number of daily positive cases in Solapur and Sangli has stabilised. The total number of mucormycosis patients in the five districts is now at 1,030.

From May 10-16, the Pune division recorded a positivity rate of 22.31%. This reduced for the duration of May 17-23 to 17.43%.

“The case fatality rate in the division is 1.95. Of the five districts in the division, Pune is clearly showing a declining trend. Whereas Satara and Kolhapur are showing an upward trend. The number of Covid patients in Solapur and Sangli has stabilised. These districts have hit a plateau and a phase of decline is expected to begin,” said Anil Ramod, additional divisional commissioner, Pune division.

The number of active patients in the Pune division was 1,40,765 on May 17. This reduced to 1,03,510 on May 24. Satara district recorded 23,458 active cases on May 17, which marginally reduced in a week to 21,294 on May 24. Kolhapur district had 13,316 active cases on May17. On May 24 it recorded 13,521 active cases.

According to the officials, Satara and Kolhapur can be said to have an upward trend because the number of positive cases have not gone down vis-à-vis the number of tests conducted.

To contain the spread of the infection in the hotspot districts the administration has decided to emphasise institutional quarantines. “We have asked the collectors to isolate patients in rural parts in institutional quarantine centres. We are emphasising village- based isolation,” said Ramod.

The increasing cases of Mucormycosis, colloquially known as “black fungus”, has posed a new challenge to the administration. As of May 24. Pune division recorded 1,030 total cases of black fungus and 52 deaths. Most of the total cases number of, at 620, are recorded in Pune district. Currently, a of total 813 patients are undergoing treatment in the division for black fungus.