Devotee cuts off tongue, offers it to goddess

A 40-year-old man cut off his tongue at the Shaktipeeth Kada Dham and offered it to Goddess Sheetla Devi at the temple in Kaushambi, on Saturday morning. He has been admitted to the district hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

This incident, which is against traditions of the temple, created quite a stir at the popular pilgrimage site.

The man, identified as Sampat, 40, son of Durga Prasad and a resident of Purabsharira village of the district, used to make a living by farming. On Saturday morning, he reached Shaktipeeth Kada Dham with his wife Banno Devi. The couple took a dip in the Ganga at Kubri Ghat. After this the duo reached the main temple. Here, both of them paid obeisance to the Goddess after reaching the stairs and before anyone could react, Sampat cut off his tongue using a knife he was carrying and offered it to Goddess while his wife was offering prayers, informed SHO of Kada Dham Kotwali Abhilash Tiwari.

Due to excessive bleeding and his condition worsening, people of the Panda community and the police admitted the victim to a community health centre (CHC), Ismailpur. After first aid, the doctors referred the man to the district hospital, he added.

Chief medical superintendent of the district hospital of Kaushambi, Dr Deepak Seth, said that the situation of the man was critical. “It is possible that we may have to refer him to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj,” he added.

Locals said that Sampat offered his tongue to the Goddess as his prayers came true. However, Banno Devi expressed ignorance over the reason behind her husband’s actions. She said that they had four daughters and two sons.