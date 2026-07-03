DGP Rajeev Krishna felicitates 28 officers promoted from PPS to IPS

: Uttar Pradesh director general of olice (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Friday officiated at the pipping ceremony for officers promoted from the Provincial Police Service (PPS) to the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Police Headquarters in Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow.

28 officers promoted from PPS to IPS at the pipping ceremony along with DGP Rajeev Krishna (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the ceremony, the DGP formally pinned the IPS rank insignia on 25 of the promoted officers who were present. Congratulating all 28 officers elevated to the IPS, he extended his best wishes for their future careers.

The officers who received their IPS rank insignia at the ceremony were Kamal Kishore, Suresh Chandra Rawat, Shoaib Iqbal, Rahul Mithas, Alok Kumar Sharma, Rajkumar, Mahesh Singh Atri, Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, Shashi Shekhar Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gyanendra Nath Prasad, Harendra Pratap Yadav, Banshraj Singh Yadav, Dr Krishna Gopal, Madhuban Kumar Singh, Kapildev Singh, Balwant Kumar Chaudhary, Rahul Srivastava, Preeti Bala Gupta, Vikas Chandra Tripathi, Purnendu Singh, Harendra Kumar, Martand Prakash Singh, Abhaynath Tripathi and Pavitra Mohan Tripathi.

Addressing the newly promoted officers, Rajeev Krishna described policing as a highly challenging profession and urged them to carry out their duties with complete dedication, integrity and a strong sense of accountability wherever they are posted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also advised the officers to maintain discipline, work with commitment and diligence, and uphold the rich traditions and professional standards of the Uttar Pradesh Police while discharging their responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also advised the officers to maintain discipline, work with commitment and diligence, and uphold the rich traditions and professional standards of the Uttar Pradesh Police while discharging their responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

Read More