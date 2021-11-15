Dhadis launch hunger strike against SGPC for barring some of them

Amritsar Dhadis (traditional ballad singers) on Sunday launched a hunger strike at the Heritage Street that leads to Golden Temple in protest against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) which is not allegedly addressing their demands and has barred some of them. Dhadis are traditional performers who sing ballads of war heroes with a sarangi, a stringed instrument, and a dhad, a small drum. In the Golden Temple Complex, they sing the ballads at Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat.

