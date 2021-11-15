Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhadis launch hunger strike against SGPC for barring some of them

The Dhadis launched their hunger strike from the Heritage Street in Amritsar; in the Golden Temple, they sing the ballads at the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat
The Dhadis have launched the hunger strike as some of them have been barred from their traditional ballad singing. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar Dhadis (traditional ballad singers) on Sunday launched a hunger strike at the Heritage Street that leads to Golden Temple in protest against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) which is not allegedly addressing their demands and has barred some of them. Dhadis are traditional performers who sing ballads of war heroes with a sarangi, a stringed instrument, and a dhad, a small drum. In the Golden Temple Complex, they sing the ballads at Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat.

