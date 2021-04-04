Dhanbad: Covid test for medical college hostel inmates after 6 students test positive

Authorities of Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad on Sunday ordered Covid-19 test of all hostel inmates after six MBBS students of institution tested positive, officials said.

SNMMCH principal Dr Shailendra Kumar said, “After one student was recently found infected on April 2, testing of other students was conducted on Saturday, in which five more tested positive. Therefore, a direction has been issued to conduct RT-PCR test of all hostellers.”

Besides the MBBS students, all sanitation workers and other hostel staff will also undergo Covid-19 test.

The college authorities also banning exit of students from campus till their Covid-19 test was completed. “There is no panic like situation among other students. The order has been issued in wake of the rising infection ratio,” said the principal.

Meanwhile, district sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Surendra Kumar imposed Section 144 of CrPC in four containment zones of Dhanbad--Master Pada, Dhowatand, Hill Colony and Digwadi ward,and number 41 in Jamodavo of Tata Steel.

Deputy commissioner Umashankar Singh also directed to conduct Covid-19 test of residents of the four containment zones, said Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) officer of district Dr Rajkumar Singh. “Besides, it has also been directed to make an area a containment zone within 12 hours of any resident testing positive,” he said.