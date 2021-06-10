Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dharamshala man shoots dead brother with father’s gun, held

Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan the accused’s brother and sister-in-law were taking a walk outside their house when he opened fire at them
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The victim lived in Ketlu village, about 15 km from Dharamshala, police said. (Representational photo)

A man shot dead his elder brother and severely injured his sister-in-law over a dispute in Ketlu village, about 15 km from Dharamshala, police said on Wedndesday.

The crime took place on Tuesday night, said Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Rumi Kumar. The accused, Pawan Kumar Chaudhary, 45, has been arrested for the murder.

Rumi’s wife Pushpa Devi has been admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The SP said the two brothers would often quarrel over domestic issues. On Tuesday night, the accused visited his brother and the two engaged in an argument over their father’s gun. After a heated exchange, he returned to his house, but managed to steal the gun.

Later in the night when his brother and sister-in-law were taking a walk outside their house, he opened fire at them, leaving both with grievous injuries. The couple was rushed to the Tanda hospital where Rumi was declared dead on arrival, but his wife survived.

The SP added that investigation into the case was on and the accused was being questioned. He would be produced in a court on Thursday.

