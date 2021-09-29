Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhindsa congratulates farmers on successful Bharat Bandh

The Bharat Bandh proved farmers’ resolve and their broad-based support, claimed SAD Sanyukta president and Rajya Sabha member Dhindsa, adding his party workers also helped the farmers
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Sukhdev Singh Dhinda said Bharat Bandh was a success for farmers and sent a strong message to the Centre. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Tuesday congratulated the farmers’ organisations on the success and peaceful conclusion of the Bharat Bandh call made by them on Monday. He also thanked leaders and workers of his party for their support given to the Bandh call. The Rajya Sabha member said with the success of their call, farm organisations had sent a message to the Centre that they would not back down till the three farm laws were repealed.

