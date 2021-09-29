Dhindsa congratulates farmers on successful Bharat Bandh
The Bharat Bandh proved farmers’ resolve and their broad-based support, claimed SAD Sanyukta president and Rajya Sabha member Dhindsa, adding his party workers also helped the farmers
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Tuesday congratulated the farmers’ organisations on the success and peaceful conclusion of the Bharat Bandh call made by them on Monday. He also thanked leaders and workers of his party for their support given to the Bandh call. The Rajya Sabha member said with the success of their call, farm organisations had sent a message to the Centre that they would not back down till the three farm laws were repealed.