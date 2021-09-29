Dhindsa congratulates farmers on successful Bharat Bandh

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Tuesday congratulated the farmers’ organisations on the success and peaceful conclusion of the Bharat Bandh call made by them on Monday. He also thanked leaders and workers of his party for their support given to the Bandh call. The Rajya Sabha member said with the success of their call, farm organisations had sent a message to the Centre that they would not back down till the three farm laws were repealed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON