Dhuriyapar Industrial Corridor: Purvanchal game-changer to span 5,500 acres in Gkp’s south

The barren lands of Dhuriyapar in 'Dakshinachal' of Gorakhpur district are on the cusp of a historic transformation as the Yogi Adityanath-led government accelerates efforts to develop the area into Purvanchal's largest industrial hub. This ambitious initiative is poised to redefine the region's identity, turning previously underutilised land into a thriving economic powerhouse.

The Dhuriyapar Industrial Corridor, spearheaded by the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), aims to create employment opportunities and attract significant investments. The project will utilise over 5,500 acres of barren land across 17 villages, setting a benchmark for industrial development in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

According to Anuj Malik, CEO of GIDA, the authority has expedited the land acquisition process, with 500 acres already acquired in the first phase and plans to secure an additional 1,100 acres.

Industrial giants such as the Adani Group and JK Group have shown keen interest, requesting 65 and 50 acres of land, respectively, for cement manufacturing units. The project is projected to generate over 10,000 jobs, providing a significant economic boost to the region.

Strategic connectivity to bolster investments

The corridor’s strategic location is a major advantage, leveraging excellent connectivity through the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and the proposed Sahjanva-Dohrighat rail line. These infrastructure developments will ensure seamless transportation of goods, further enhancing the region’s appeal to investors.

Under the “Greater GIDA” initiative, 17 villages, including Sakar Deha, Harpur, and Kashta Kaashi Nayak, will be integrated into the industrial corridor. The area has been envisioned as a hub for electronic manufacturing and large-scale industries, with the corridor also accommodating residential, commercial, and green spaces.

Blueprint for economic growth

The blueprint for the Dhuriyapar Industrial Corridor was finalised in 2018. According to the plan, 32.04% of the area will be designated for industrial use, 19.39% for residential purposes, 6.51% for public and semi-public facilities, 4.21% for commercial activities, and 15.70% for green and open infrastructure.

Malik highlighted that the corridor is designed to attract large-scale industries while creating a sustainable economic environment. This initiative not only addresses the region’s economic challenges but also sets a precedent for transforming underdeveloped areas into vibrant industrial hubs.