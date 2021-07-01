Dial 112 helpline to ensure immediate response in emergency situation: Haryana DGP

Haryana director general of police Manoj Yadava said the centralised emergency response and support system (CSERC) ‘Dial 112’ emergency services will soon be launched in Haryana to ensure immediate availability and accessibility of police in emergency situations.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the passing out parade of the 89th batch of the Recruit Basic Course (RBC) at the Haryana Police Academy (HPA) in Madhuban on Thursday, he said that the CSERC’s centralised telephone number will be for emergency complaints concerning police, fire, health and road accidents.

The DGP said this new service will be dedicated in the next 10 days and will ensure immediate response in any emergency.

He did not comment on his letter to additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora seeking repatriation to the intelligence bureau but said that he is fully satisfied with his working and the letter is already in public domain.

61 WOMEN AMONG 280 NEW COPS

Total 280 constables, including 61 women, took part in the passing out parade of the 89th batch on completion of the recruitment course at the police academy.

The newly-inducted cops took the oath in the ceremonial parade after successfully completing their basic training.

Many of them are highly qualified as per their qualifications recorded, 32 of them are postgraduates, 135 graduates and 37 graduates in professional courses, eight diploma holders, 64 have attained secondary education and only four are matriculate.

Addressing the new cops, the DGP said the new personnel have good educational background and this will give a new strength to the state police.

He urged the new recruits to give their best to serve the people and do their service honestly. The DGP also hailed the efforts of the officials of HPA for training the cops during the pandemic.

The DGP honoured women constables Geeta, Monika and Sangita for securing first, second and third positions, respectively.

Dr CS Rao, director HPA, said the recruits of the 89th batch have been trained in police administration, traffic management, maintenance of law and order, human rights, safety, human behaviour and community policing and are ready to serve.

The training of 61 female constables at HPA Madhuban, Karnal and 219 male constables at PTC, Sunaria, Rohtak commenced on August 1 last year.