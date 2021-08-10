Diarrhoea wreaks havoc in Lucknow’s Balu Adda, 50 more hospitalised

LUCKNOW Diarrhoea continued to wreak havoc in Balu Adda area of the city as more than 50 people, who took ill, were admitted to various hospitals on Tuesday. Of these, 11 patients were taken to the Civil Hospital in a serious condition. A few patients were discharged after their health improved, said officials of the health department.

On Monday, two boys died and 80 people were hospitalised following outbreak of diarrhoea in Balu Adda. Locals alleged that they were getting contaminated water supply for the last few months despite complaints to civic authorities in this regard.

The health department team remained alert in the diarrhoea-affected area and free medicines were provided to the victims.

So far, more than 130 people from Balu Adda had been hospitalised due to diarrhoea in the last three days.

UP law minister Brajesh Pathak visited Balu Adda on Tuesday and met the families affected by diarrhoea. Locals shared their problems with him.

“The contractor of the LMC is laying sewer lines along the water lines. He has breached the water line at several points. We brought this to the notice of officials, but they ignored our complaint. As a result, the area is suffering outbreak of diarrhoea,” shared Susheela Devi, a resident.

Another resident told the minister that locals got only two hours of water supply, and that too contaminated.

The minister expressed his anger over the state of affairs in the area and directed officials to address all the complaints of locals.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia visited the Civil Hospital where the diarrhoea victims were undergoing treatment.

Mayor orders inquiry against contractor

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia visited Balu Adda on Tuesday and found a contractor laying sewer lines in violation of norms, according to which, sewer lines should be laid at least six feet away from water pipelines.

The mayor directed LMC officials to initiate an inquiry against the contractor.

“I have asked the municipal commissioner to set up an inquiry against the contractor who has breached the pipeline. An FIR is a must against such elements,” said Bhatia.

Water fit for consumption

Meanwhile, samples of water supplied to Balu Addu were found to have traces of chlorine and fit for consumption. The samples were collected by teams of CMO, LMC and Jal Sansthan on Tuesday.

Jal Sansthan GM SK Varma said, “Our team is stationed in Balu Adda and they are checking water connection in every household. Till now, every sample has been found safe.”

Avinash Srivastava, executive engineer, Jal Sansthan said, “We used to check water quality regularly. Today too, we have checked water samples taken from more than 12 points. They all were found safe for drinking.”