DIAT’s the way forward: def min Rajnath Singh in Pune

PUNE Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune must get its recognition as an institute of ‘ “national importance” for its noteworthy research and academic contribution to the nation.

Singh was addressing students and researchers at the DIAT in Pune on Friday.

He further said that DIAT was working to provide a pool of technologists for indigenisation of defence manufacturing in the country.

“DIAT is playing a key role in identifying technologies for the future and training manpower. It is a matter of great pride that DIAT has been contributing towards nation building by conducting advanced courses in science and technology related to defence and national security,” he said.

DIAT is a deemed university of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Singh was on a day-long visit to the institute. He later visited the headquarters of the Southern Command and the Army Sports Institute (ASI).

Singh said, “The vision of our PM Narendra Modi is to make our nation self-reliant – ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Towards this, we have initiated several steps for indigenisation of defence technologies and manufacturing in the country. These initiatives require a large pool of technologists armed with skills of future warfare.”

He expressed happiness that DIAT has taken a proactive role in this direction by opening new schools in the areas of Quantum Technology, Robotics and Automation and Defence Technology.

“Such augmentation with eminent professors of Indian origin and collaboration with recognised foreign institutes will transform the institute into a frontier technology centre,” he said.

The defence minister also witnessed some demonstrations of these technologies.

He expressed satisfaction that DIAT has been conducting online certificate courses for the benefit of young engineering professionals in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. “It is heartening to note that 1,500 young professionals have already been trained by DIAT,” he added.

The defence minister also addressed DIAT faculty, students and staff. Singh said, “DIAT has conducted several international workshops. Armed Forces and DRDO Scientists are continuously updated through such workshops and getting regular doctoral and post-graduate degrees from this University. DIAT faculty members are pioneers in their domain and I am also informed that three professors of DIAT are ranked in the top two per cent in the world in their fields. I congratulate them and wish many more achieve this distinction.”

Singh also inaugurated a newly constructed married accommodation for PhD scholars and international students, including visiting faculty, at the campus.

Singh praised DIAT and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for helping the country during the pandemic. DIAT acquired nine patents related to Covid-19.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy, DIAT vice-chancellor Dr C P Ramanarayanan, senior faculty members, senior civil and military officials and scholars were also present.