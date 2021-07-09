Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / DIET’s free coaching helping have-nots prepare for UPTET
DIET’s free coaching helping have-nots prepare for UPTET

Lucknow The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Lucknow is providing free online coaching to financially weak students for UP Teachers Eligibility Test
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Lucknow The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Lucknow is providing free online coaching to financially weak students for UP Teachers Eligibility Test. The scope of UPTET free coaching, which started on the lines of Abhyudaya coaching of the state government, is being expanded.

Currently only 100 students are able to join online on the Zoom app, but soon as many as 1,000 students will be able to join the online class. Apart from this, DIET is also preparing to start online classes on YouTube.

After every online session, aspirants will be able to get their doubts cleared and provide feedback to lecturers. Whatsapp groups have been formed to accommodate all the enrolled aspirants.

The DIET has started free coaching for students preparing for UPTET, DElEd and Bed, just like Abhyudaya Coaching was started by the UP government. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the students to join the free DIET coaching. Here the toppers of UPTET and experts of various subjects will prepare the students for competitive exams free of cost.

Dr Pawan Sachan, deputy director/principal of DIET, Lucknow said that currently only 100 students were able to join the online class on Zoom app, while the number of aspirants was very high.

In view of the demand of the aspirants to increase the scope and capacity of coaching, a slot was being taken on the Zoom app so that 1,000 students could be accommodated, he said.

The enthusiasm of students about online coaching of DIET could be gauged from the fact that uploading the video on YouTube garnered more than 3,000 views within just one hour, he said.

DIET is also preparing to stream the classes live on its YouTube channel. Therefore, now preparations have been started to increase the scope of coaching.

Mock test on July 10

Sachan said that students from all over the state were joining the free coaching of DIET. He said that along with studies, a mock test would also be organized on July 10 to assess the preparation of students.

The questions in this test will be from the subjects that have been taught to the students between June 28 and July 9. The mock test will comprise 50 questions related to subjects of child development and teaching methods, environmental studies and mathematics. A model test paper of 150 questions for preparation of UPTET will be organized next month. The progress of preparation of the aspirants will be evaluated at regular intervals.

