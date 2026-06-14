Differently abled woman found injured, semi-naked in Trilokpuri

NEW DELHI: A woman with mental health conditions was found injured and partially unclothed in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Friday morning, a police officer said on Saturday.

Victim was located at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and had visible swelling and injury marks on her face. (Representative photo)

The police have identified the 25-year-old suspect and arrested him.

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According to police, a PCR call was received at Mayur Vihar police station around 6.30am on Friday regarding an injured woman lying near Block 27 in Trilokpuri.

However, when police reached the spot, they neither found the woman nor the caller, a rickshaw puller. When contacted, the caller told the police that he had also alerted the ambulance service, which took the woman to a hospital.

The victim was located at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and had visible swelling and injury marks on her face. Preliminary medical examination indicated that she had been physically assaulted.

During the probe, police identified the victim as a vagabond frequently seen wandering around the Trilokpuri locality. Officers said she was unable to provide any coherent account of the incident because of her mental condition.

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{{^usCountry}} A police officer, requesting anonymity, said the woman was found in a half-naked condition, raising suspicions of sexual assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer, requesting anonymity, said the woman was found in a half-naked condition, raising suspicions of sexual assault. {{/usCountry}}

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However, police stressed that no conclusions can be drawn until the medical examination and forensic analysis reports are available.

“The possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out. The medical examination will establish the exact nature of the offence, if any,” the officer said.

Based on the injuries reflected, police have registered a case under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The officer said additional sections may be invoked depending on the outcome of the awaited reports.

Meanwhile, the police have identified a suspect in his 20s and launched a hunt.

“CCTV footage of the incident is being obtained and scanned,” the officer said.

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