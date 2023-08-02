DigiLocker facility launched at Gkp’s SSU varsity

A DigiLocker facility became functional at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on Wednesday, following the instructions of the governor Anandiben Patel.

The Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Gorakhpur (HT File Photo)

SSU vice-chancellor Prof Anand Kumar Tyagi said that students can get digital certificates directly from their DigiLocker account. With the introduction of the DigiLocker, it will be possible to correct certificates, in case of need, in a very short time. It will also help ensure timely delivery of certificates.

Giving information about the launch of DigiLocker, programmer Mohit Mishra said that in the beginning, records, including 22,556 degrees, certificates of 2015 have been uploaded and published on the DigiLocker portal. Other records will be uploaded soon.

Mishra said that the certificates have been made available in the DigiLocker in Unicode-Devnagari script.

SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra said that the DigiLocker portal has been started for the convenience of students. They will be able to take their certificate and provisional degree on the day of the declaration of the result from their DigiLocker account.

Preparations for Sanskritik Mahotsav reviewed

Additional district magistrate Jawaharlal Srivastava reviewed preparations of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav by holding a meeting with officials of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on Wednesday. He is the nodal officer of the month-long Mahotsav, set to begin in Varanasi on August 16.

Srivastava said that the event will provide a platform to young classical and folk artistes up to the age of 40 years from rural and urban areas. A few events of the Mahotsav will also be held in the university.

Prof Sudhakar Mishra said that preparations are underway for the Mahotsav. In the Mahotsav, artistes of singers, instrumentalists and dancers would participate from August 16 to September 18.

In a meeting with administrative officials on Tuesday, district magistrate S Rajalingam instructed officials to complete all preparations for the Mahotsav on time.

