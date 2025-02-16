Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Digital lost & found centres reunite 20,000 pilgrims at Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar
Feb 16, 2025 08:10 AM IST

The centres have helped reunite a total of 20,144 people and many these were women, said mela officials

The digital lost and found centres have successfully reunited over 20,000 pilgrims with their families during the ongoing Mahakumbh-2025, which has made history with an unprecedented gathering of over 50 crore devotees since its commencement on January 13.

One of the Lost and found centres at Mahakumbh Nagar (Sourced)
One of the Lost and found centres at Mahakumbh Nagar (Sourced)

The centres have helped reunite a total of 20,144 people and many these were women, said mela officials. The police too played an important role in successfully reuniting such devotees who came from different states of the country and neighbouring country of Nepal with their families, officials said.

Earlier, during the rush for the bathing festival on Mauni Amavasya (January 28, 29 and 30), while managing the crowd, the digital lost and found centers handed over all the 8725 lost people to their families, official records show.

Similarly, 598 devotees who were lost on Makar Sankranti festival (January 13, 14 and 15) and 813 devotees on Basant Panchami (February 2, 3 and 4) were reunited with their families with the help of digital lost and found centers. Apart from this, more than 10,000 people who were lost during other bathing festivals and normal days were also reunited with their families as per the records.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the lost and found centers through the digital system on December 7, 2024. Under this, 10 digital lost and found centers were set up, which are located in Sector 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 21, 23, 24 in Sangam, Jhunsi, Arail, Phaphamau area of tent city and near Prayagraj Junction railway station.

These digital lost and found centres have been provided with state-of-the-art facilities like AI-based face recognition system, machine learning and multilingual support. This has enabled the devotees separated in the fair area to be reunited with their families quickly. Uttar Pradesh Police, administrative officials and various voluntary organizations played an important role in the digital lost and found centers. Many non-governmental organisations also actively contributed to it, said DM of Mahakumbh Nagar Vijay Kiran Anand.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On