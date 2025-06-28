Digitising, preserving ancient texts vital for India’s resurgence: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated the “Shastra Museum and Research Centre” in Varanasi. Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the centre is dedicated to preserving and promoting India’s ancient scriptural heritage. Eknath Shinde emphasised that India can reclaim its position as a Vishwaguru by uniting the power of Shastra (knowledge) with Shastra (defence). (FILE PHOTO)

The event brought together scholars, monks, researchers, and cultural enthusiasts from across the country, all united in their respect for India’s rich and ancient knowledge traditions.

In his address as chief guest, Shinde described the centre not merely as a collection of books, but as a living embodiment of Sanatan values and the spiritual unity of Bharat.

He lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that his balanced vision of development and cultural resurgence has inspired initiatives like this.

Shinde emphasised that India can reclaim its position as a Vishwaguru by uniting the power of Shastra (knowledge) with Shastra (defence). He stressed that the digitisation and preservation of ancient texts is a crucial step in this journey of national resurgence.

In his opening remarks, the centre’s founder, Ramanand Tiwari, shared the vision behind the initiative, stating, “That which is eternal is Sanatan, and Sanatan is eternal. The true journey of self-realization begins when one reconnects with the wisdom of the Shastras.”

State minister for AYUSH, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, praised the establishment of the museum and stated that it would play a crucial role in drawing public interest, particularly among the youth, towards the vast intellectual wealth contained in our ancient texts.

Bhujang Bobde, chairman of the Shastra Museum and Research Centre, acknowledged the spiritual and intellectual legacy of Kashi, describing the centre as an invaluable resource for researchers, scholars, and students of Indian knowledge traditions.

As part of the concluding segment of the event, Eknath Shinde also inaugurated a special exhibition featuring a remarkable collection of rare manuscripts and scriptures.

The Shastra Museum and Research Centre is equipped with modern infrastructure to facilitate the preservation, digitisation, study, translation, and public dissemination of India’s sacred knowledge systems.