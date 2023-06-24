Home / Cities / Others / Gujarat: 3 of family killed, 5 others injured as building collapses in Jamnagar

Gujarat: 3 of family killed, 5 others injured as building collapses in Jamnagar

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2023 12:57 PM IST

The Sadhna Housing Colony building in Jamnagar block, comprising about six housing units, collapsed on Friday around 5.30pm, police said

At least three people of a family were killed and another five people injured after a dilapidated three-storeyed building collapsed on Friday in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, police said.

Sadhna Housing Colony building in Jamnagar collapsed on Friday (Twitter Photo)
The deceased were identified as a married couple, Mital and Jaypal Sadiya, both aged 35, and their young son Shivraj, who was just four years old, said police.

The Sadhna Housing Colony building in Jamnagar block, comprising about six housing units, collapsed on Friday around 5.30pm, police said, adding that the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. However, initial investigation by the police suggests that the structure’s deteriorating condition could be a significant contributing factor.

“The rescue operation has been completed. The team successfully extricated eight individuals who were trapped beneath the debris and transported them to the government hospital in Jamnagar. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, three of the rescued victims lost their lives while receiving treatment. Five other people who were trapped underneath the wreckage are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is improving,” Jamnagar superintendent of police (SP) Premsukh Delu told HT.

After an exhaustive search operation that spanned approximately four hours, the authorities have concluded their efforts to search for any additional individuals who may be trapped underneath the wreckage.

The building which collapsed on Friday was built around 1995 and its deteriorating condition may have played a significant role in the collapse, raising concerns about the safety of other ageing structures within the vicinity, according to the police.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the building collapse, aiming to ascertain any potential negligence or structural deficiencies.

Topics
building collapse gujarat rescue operation jamnagar + 2 more

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023

