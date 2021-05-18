Dip in new Covid cases leads to fall in demand of hospital beds on GT road belt

The number of empty hospital beds in Haryana’s GT road districts has gone up in Karnal following continuous fall in Covid-19 positive cases in the past few days.

As per data of the district health department, of 465 non-ICU beds in 16 Covid hospitals in district, 88 are available. Of the 253 beds in the ICUs of these hospitals, 15 are unoccupied. Officials said that the number of empty beds is likely to increase further following the continued fall in cases.

The district administration has created temporary arrangements of beds with oxygen support. But in the past one week, the situation has changed and there is no hue and cry for hospital beds. On May 7, only two unoccupied beds were left in the ICUs and 14 with oxygen support.

Moreover, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital, which had once denied admitting patients due to non-availability of empty beds now has 15 beds available but all 110 beds in the ICU of the hospital are still occupied.

Haryana’s GT road belt faced acute shortage of hospital beds earlier this month following sudden rise in cases, especially in Delhi-NCR and now there is fall in the movement of patients from Delhi.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “The number of empty beds is going up in district as there is decline in cases and number of beds has also been increased.”

“There is a considerable fall in movement of patients from Delhi. The number of patients from Delhi in district hospitals has come down from 45% to 25% earlier this month,” he added.

Availability of hospital beds in nearby districts of Kurukhsetra and Panipat has also eased now.

“In the past couple of days, there has been a considerable fall in the number of patients from Delhi as now 25% patients admitted in Karnal are from Delhi against the 40% of two weeks ago,” said a senior official of the health department.