Dire need for revival of MSMEs: CICU president

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) has forwarded a slew of measures for the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state to the Punjab government
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said that there is a dire need of aid for revival to boost MSMEs’ morale (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:49 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) has forwarded a slew of measures for the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state to the Punjab government.

“There is a dire need of aid for revival to boost MSMEs’ morale,” said CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja and secretary-general Pankaj Sharma.

The association sought the abolition of orders of urban and housing department as per which ‘Rasta’ for industrial units has been changed from 16 feet to 33 feet and the required minimum size of the industrial plot has been changed to one and a half acres.

“Such orders should be abolished with immediate effect,” CICU demanded.

The other suggestions included a reduction in electricity charges for MSMEs up to 100KW and termination of institutional tax.

Further, the industrial body asked for the abolition of enhancement charges levied by PSIEC.

It also stressed on allotment of plots at Dhanansu Focal Point for MSME at special rates.

RELATED STORIES

JS Bhogal, publicity secretary, CICU; Rajat Gupta, press secretary, CICU and Sarvjit Singh, vice president, CICU, jointly mentioned that former chief minister Amarinder Singh had announced 32 crore for a complete facelift of the Ludhiana Focal Points in his visit to the city last year but no significant development has taken place till date.

They also pointed out that the construction of roads in Focal Point areas is still pending and other development works related to adequate street lighting, sewerage, and green belts are also yet to commence.

