The state government has claimed that it will transfer ₹350 crore to around 11,000 farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode, directly into accounts of the farmers, bypassing the previous system of payment through the arhtiyas by Monday evening.

To date, only ₹22 crore has been disbursed to at least 750 state farmers for procurement that started on April 10. “By Monday, disbursal will begin in full swing as hiccups in implementing the DBT have been removed. At least 18,000 arhtiyas have been linked to the new system. There are 33,000 arhtiyas in Punjab, of which 25,000 are active in procurement,” an officer, who is part of the process, said, adding that the Centre had mandated the system.

He added that Mansa, Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Bathinda top the chart in disbursal of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), which has been fixed at ₹1,975 per quintal. State procurement agencies are expecting arrival of 130 lakh tonne wheat for procurement. The total production is expected to be 167 lakh tonne.

When the DBT system was introduced, earlier this month, arhtiyas has resisted it and announced a strike. To pacify the arhtiyas, the state government decided to bring changes in the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) so that arhtiyas could have access to a window and clear payment being credited into farmers’ accounts.

Food department sources said on Sunday that 50 lakh tonne wheat had arrived in mandis, of which 42 lakh tonne had been procured. This will pick up as wheat harvest begins in Doaba and Majha belts.

PROCUREMENT OF HD2967 WHEAT ON: ASHU

“The procurement of HD 2967 variety on in an hassle-free manner,” said food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in response to reports that the variety was discoloured and was thus not being purchased in the Malwa belt. “Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, has approved this variety for purchase,” the minister added.

The state government has approved packing of heat used gunny bags that the arhtiyas will provide to tackle shortage. An officer added that arrival had touched 8 lakh tonne daily, accepting shortage of bags for wheat storage.

A spokesperson said the CM had reviewed status of procurement. On slow pace in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur, he said that the grain was shriveled and the Centre needed to relax procurement norms before purchase.

The state has written to the Centre’s food and PDS ministry to seek immediate relaxation for wheat procurement for shriveled and broken grains up to 11% and lustre loss up to 10% in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Fazilka without value cut.

In a joint analysis of wheat samples in FCI district Amritsar (Revenue District Amritsar and Tarn Taran) conducted by FCI and the state procurement agencies, lustre loss up to 5% and shriveled and broken grains up to 11% have been found in a few mandis. In Fazilka, the percentage of shriveled and broken grains is up to 9.9%, which is in excess of the 6% ceiling.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan has informed the CM that covid protocols would be followed in all mandis and special vaccination camps had been set up.