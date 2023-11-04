Direct recruitments by UPPSC: 75% marks of screening exam to be added in final score

Now for all direct recruitments for different departments undertaken by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the selections will be based on 75% marks of screening examination and 25% marks secured by a candidate during the interview, UPPSC officials said.

UPPSC chairman Sanjay Shrinet with children of UPPSC officials on Saturday (HT Photo)

UPPSC chairman Sanjay Shrinet took the decision sympathetically considering the long-standing demand of aspirants.

This new system has been implemented with immediate effect and will remain applicable in the selection process for more than 90% of Group ‘B’ gazetted posts (except for some posts with specific qualifications) recruitments for which are undertaken directly, Shrinet said.

Earlier, in direct recruitments selection was based 100% on marks secured in the interview by a candidate. When the number of applicants is high, a screening test was conducted by the commission but its marks were not added while calculating the merit of aspirants.

A large section of aspirants had been demanding addition of marks secured in the screening test too in the final selections, alleging discrimination in the interview. This new rule will also be applicable in the recruitment of assistant professors of government degree colleges, the officials said.

Till now, recruitment of assistant professors in unaided colleges was done through written examination followed by an interview by Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission whereas the selection in government degree colleges was done by UPPSC on the basis of screening examination and interview.

This decision of the UPPSC will also bring some uniformity in both the recruitments undertaken by these two separate bodies, officials explained.

Two members, experts each in the interview board

The interview board for direct recruitment will now also have two members and experts each. Earlier one member and one expert each used to conduct interviews. This decision too has been taken with the aim of maintaining transparency in the selection process of the commission, officials said.

Medical camp organised for children of employees

PRAYAGRAJ: A free medical camp was organised on Saturday for the children of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) employees. UPPSC chairman Sanjay Shrinet distributed notebooks to children and wished them a bright future.

