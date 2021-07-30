Disha Patani buys 5.9-cr flat; Rani purchases 7.12-cr house in Mumbai’s Khar

Despite the slowdown in the realty sector, actors continue to buy apartments. The latest in the list are Disha Patani and Rani Mukherjee who purchased apartments in a high-end project at Khar.

Patani, who recently starred in Bollywood movie ‘Radhe’ purchased a 1,118.9-square feet (sq ft) apartment at Rustomjee Paramount on the 16th floor, which has which two car-parking space, for ₹5.95 crore. Mukherjee bought a flat in the same project, for a larger area of 1,485 sq ft, at ₹7.12 crore. Her flat is on the 22nd floor and which has which space for two cars.

According to the registration documents scanned by real estate analytics research firm Zapkey.com, Patani and Mukherjee paid ₹17.85 lakh and ₹21.37 lakh as stamp duty, respectively, for these transactions.

“Both the actors took advantage of the Maharashtra government’s scheme under which buyers have to pay just 3% of the stamp duty instead of the usual 5%,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.com

Rustomjee Paramount, a high-end project being constructed by Keystone Realtors Private Limited, consist of 3BHK (bedroom, hall, kitchen) and 4BHK apartments with amenities such as a mini theatre, spa and salon, a banquet hall, business centre and sky lounge.

“It is a premium project with high-end lifestyle amenities and a great community,” said Boman Irani, managing director, Keystone Realtors Private Limited.”

Last August, the state government had announced to reduce stamp duty levied on sale of apartments to 2% from September 1 to December 31, 2020, and then hike it to 3% from January 1 till March 31, 2021. The move played a significant role in boosting the sales of both primary and secondary markets. The state, however, refused to extend it further despite several requests.

Veteran actor and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had purchased a 5,704 sq ft duplex apartment for ₹31 crore in Atlantis building at Andheri in the western suburbs of Mumbai. Sunny Leone and Anand L Rai – the director of Bollywood blockbuster ‘Tanu weds Manu’ – were other Bollywood personalities who have purchased apartments at Atlantis. While Leone paid ₹16 crore for her 4,365-sq ft apartment, Rai had to shell out ₹25.3 crore for his 5,917-sq ft house.