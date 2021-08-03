Dissent surfaces in SGPC over of razing historic serai

Amritsar With Sikh bodies mobilising devotees against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) plan to raze the Guru Ram Das Niwas, the oldest serai in the Golden Temple complex, dissent has surfaced within the apex gurdwara management body as well.

In place of the existing building, SGPC plans to develop an 800-room inn, while keeping the outer appearance intact as per the present structure. A section of Sikh bodies and scholars are opposing this. They claim that the historic inn is a valuable piece of heritage.

“The Guru Ram Das Serai requires renovation. It should be used as it is after its renovation. Devotees need history and solace and not a hotel-like feeling in a Serai. The feel of history is priceless,” said Kiranjot Singh, member and former general secretary, SGPC.

In a social media post, she added, “The Guru Ram Das Serai can be transformed into a unique piece of heritage. The issue, however, is being unnecessarily politicised.”

Another SGPC member and senior said, “History and heritage are the assets of a community and a guide for the future generations. I am sorry to say this, but Sikhs created history but have failed to preserve their heritage. The SGPC should dump the plan to demolish the inn. Reconstruction and restoration of the heritage buildings should not be done without the consent of the sangat.”

“We should respect our historic buildings. The SGPC should expand accommodation capacity for the sangat visiting the Golden Temple, but not at the cost of historic buildings. Destruction of historic buildings is not legitimate at any cost. Many modern techniques are available with us to preserve heritage buildings,” he said, adding, “I will meet SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur on this.”

“Some people are trying to stop the reconstruction of the inn by saying that it has a connection with the 1984 holocaust. This happening, however, has connection with the entire surroundings of the Sri Harmandar Sahib,” the SGPC president had told a press conference a few days ago.