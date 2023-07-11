In Prayagraj: Register or face action, DIOS warns unregistered coaching centres

The coaching institutes and centres are running in every nook and corner of the district, but the official records have a mere 73 of them registered to date. Taking cognisance of this, the district inspector of schools (DIOS) of Prayagraj PN Singh has warned the owners of the coaching centres to either get their centres duly registered or face action.

On Tuesday, he directed all coaching institutes to register their centres within a week under the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002.

“All coaching institutes are warned that if any complaint or information is received regarding any coaching institute operating without registration, action will be taken against them as per rules,” Singh said.

The U.P. Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002 required all coaching centres to be registered before they start functioning. The act has provisions for the coaching centre to be sealed or/and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh to be levied against coaching centres violating the provisions of the Act, officials shared.

If there are less than 100 students, a fee of ₹10,000 and if there are more than 100 students, a fee of ₹25,000 has to be deposited for registration at the DIOS office as per the norms, they added.

The officials said that as per information available with them, coaching centres are being run without registration in various areas of the district like Tagore Town, George Town, Katra, Mumfordganj, Civil Lines, Salori, Baghada and Allapur among others.

