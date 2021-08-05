Divisional commissioner to act on Tope’s prompt: Will pitch for relaxations at Covid review meeting on Sat

PUNE A day after Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that government will reconsider relaxing Covid curbs in the city if local authorities recommend the same, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, on Thursday, said a proposal in this regard would be made at Saturday’s Covid review meeting in Pune.

According to Rao, the administration plans to recommend the easing of curbs in Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the positivity rate is below the state average.

Rao said “appropriate recommendations” for relaxations would be made to the state government, after a thorough discussion with public representatives and other district authorities.

“On Saturday, we are going to conduct a weekly Covid review meeting. Based on the latest Covid data to be reviewed at the meeting, we will definitely recommend to the state government that PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad should get relaxations. I cannot say at this point what the decision will be, but we will discuss it and the guardian minister (Ajit Pawar) will take an appropriate decision,” said Rao.

He also appealed to traders and shop owners to be patient till Saturday, even as shop owners in the city were adamant about keeping shutters open till 7pm, defying the state government’s prescribed 4pm deadline.

Rao’s comments came after Tope, speaking to HT on Wednesday, said: “If there is pressure or if there is a real need of keeping the shops open till 8 pm, then the local authorities should recommend this to the government. If a local authority like the municipal commissioner recommends shops be open till 8 pm to the government, we will consider it.”

Tope’s remarks may be the first step towards breaking the deadlock between traders and the state government, as he claimed to have discussed the issue with chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.

Meanwhile, Rao asked traders to be patient till Saturday and assured them that “some decision” will surely be taken.

“We are continuously in touch with traders. We are thankful they have cooperated for the last 18 months. So we are not blaming them now. We are discussing and appealing to them to be patient. They have waited for so long, now it is just a matter of two days, till Saturday. Some decision will definitely be taken on Saturday and after that, ultimately, it is expected that they will behave responsibly, in terms of Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Rao.

He also indicated that though the collective positive rate of the entire district exceeds the state average, separate decisions could be expected for PMC and PCMC. “The positivity rate in PMC and PCMC is not very less. I agree with the people’s sentiments. At the last meeting, there was an echo of the demand that relief from restrictions should be given. If you ask me if separate decisions can be taken for PMC and PCMC, then I feel that it could be possible,” said Rao.

While denying relief to Pune city, the government has considered the entire district as one unit while evaluating the positivity rate, despite a government’s previous order clearly stating that Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the rural parts be considered as three separate administrative units.

While the city’s positivity rate for the past fortnight is around 3%, making it eligible for relaxations, Pune did not make the cut because the entire district’s positivity rate has been above 5% in July.

Mayor questions Tope’s suggestion

The BJP termed Rajesh Tope’s remarks as passing the ball to the PMC’s court, when different standards were applied to Mumbai. Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “When the state government gave relaxations in 22 districts, including Mumbai, were proposals sought from those parts?”

Earlier in July, guardian minister Ajit Pawar had said that a positive decision would be taken for Pune in terms of relaxations. “When it comes to Pune, why are recommendations are being sought from the local body? There is a lack of coordination among different stakeholders in the state government and Pune is suffering because of it. State government should immediately take a decision to ease curbs in Pune. Everyone in the city has been demanding this,” said the mayor, adding that the administration, traders, business operators, and common people are asking for some relief.

Changing tone?

Days after he appeared tough with traders, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, urged the shopkeepers across the state not to violate the deadline. Earlier this week, speaking in Sangli, Thackeray said he “did not care” even “if traders have threatened to defy orders”.