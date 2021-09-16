DLF Phase-3: Amid resistance, walls of 10 under-construction houses demolished for norm violations

Amid stiff resistance from a large group of locals and residents, the enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday demolished the internal walls of 10 under-construction houses in DLF Phase-3.

Officials said that these were built on additional storeys, in violation of the building plan and rules. DTCP officials said 12 shops constructed illegally on residential EWS [economically weaker section] plots were also sealed despite strong protestations by residents and owners, who were asked to abide by the rules and not to interfere in the drive.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that to check the movement of the crowd and to prevent any miscreants from creating trouble, they deployed a drone to keep a watch on the situation. “We were supported by a large police team, which effectively maintained law and order. We had hired 50 labourers, who were directed to demolish internal walls of illegally constructed storeys on these EWS plots,” Bhath said.

Bhath said that they conducted a survey of 2,600 EWS plots recently and identified several instances of illegal constructions, extensions and violations of building plans. “There is clear direction from the government that illegal structures have to be removed. We will continue the drive in coming days,” he said.

DTCP officials said that the drive started around 1pm and went on till around 5pm, with around 100 police personnel keeping the crowd in check.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said that they have appealed to the plot owners to restore the violations themselves, failing which their properties might be sealed. “The construction of additional storeys is in violation of Haryana Building Code of 2017 and it can’t be condoned. These structures are unsafe and in an emergency, such as an earthquake, would become difficult to manage,” he said.

DTCP officials said that commercial enterprises, such as shops, restaurants and service centres, are also not allowed on these plots and such establishments must be closed.

In March, the enforcement team had sealed around 150 shops in DLF Phase-3, where commercial activities, including saloons, property dealer offices, restaurants, medical shops, grocery shops, and other businesses, were being run.