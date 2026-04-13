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Doctor caught in drunk drive check found using flip number plates

Doctor caught in drunk drive check found using flip number plates

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 01:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, A 30-year-old doctor, who was caught here for allegedly driving his high-end car in an "inebriated" state, was found using two different registration numbers through a flip number plate system installed on the vehicle, police said on Monday.

Doctor caught in drunk drive check found using flip number plates

The matter came to light on April 10 after the man was found driving "drunk" during a check in Jubilee Hills and the car which was seized was driven to a police station when a constable inadvertently pressed a button near the driver's seat.

After the button was pressed, the police noticed the number plate on the car flip displaying two different registration numbers one a Delhi registration and the other with Telangana.

The doctor had purchased the high-end car in Delhi but had not changed its registration, an official at Jubilee Hills Police Station said adding he bought the flip number plate system that could change the car's number plates, online and had installed it on his car around two years ago through a technician in the city.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Doctor caught in drunk drive check found using flip number plates
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Doctor caught in drunk drive check found using flip number plates
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