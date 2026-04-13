Hyderabad, A 30-year-old doctor, who was caught here for allegedly driving his high-end car in an "inebriated" state, was found using two different registration numbers through a flip number plate system installed on the vehicle, police said on Monday. Doctor caught in drunk drive check found using flip number plates

The matter came to light on April 10 after the man was found driving "drunk" during a check in Jubilee Hills and the car which was seized was driven to a police station when a constable inadvertently pressed a button near the driver's seat.

After the button was pressed, the police noticed the number plate on the car flip displaying two different registration numbers one a Delhi registration and the other with Telangana.

The doctor had purchased the high-end car in Delhi but had not changed its registration, an official at Jubilee Hills Police Station said adding he bought the flip number plate system that could change the car's number plates, online and had installed it on his car around two years ago through a technician in the city.

During further investigation it was revealed that a similar car model and make was registered with the Telangana registration number which belonged to a relative of the doctor.

He was allegedly using both the Delhi and Telangana registration numbers through the flip number plate system on his vehicle, police said.

Police said they will examine the technician as part of the investigation.

Based on preliminary investigation, police suspect that the accused resorted to the act to evade road tax. However, the exact motive is under investigation.

A case was registered against the doctor on charges of impersonation and cheating besides under the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving and a notice was issued to him, police added.

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