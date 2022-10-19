Doctor, ward boy of govt hosp booked for gangrape in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: A doctor and a ward boy, who work for a Mahanagar-based government hospital, were booked for gangrape on Tuesday. The police action comes after the alleged rape survivor filed a complaint stating that the accused duo raped her on April 30 when she had gone to the hospital for some treatment.

According to the complaint, the accused duo tranquilised the woman before raping her. “An FIR of gangrape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376-D and other appropriate charges have been registered at the Mahanagar police station against the doctor and the ward boy. Additional inspector Brij Raj Yadav of the Mahanagar police station has been handed over the investigation of the case,” said SM Qasim Abidi, Lucknow’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North.

Police have said that arrests in the case will be made after the accused are interrogated. Meanwhile, the doctor has scrapped the rape charge and pleaded innocence, said DCP Abidi. According to the accused doctor, the woman had come to the hospital but she was referred to another medical facility. The doctor says that he never met the complainant thereafter.

This is the fourth rape case to have surfaced in the state capital in the last five days. On Saturday, a 16-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly raped by two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, behind the Ekana International Stadium. Just a day after, a 55-year-old woman filed a complaint stating that she was raped by staff members of an ashram on October 4. Later, on Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her online friend, an adult, at the Lohia Park in Gomti Nagar.