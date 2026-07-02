Doctors’ association to hold one-day strike today over better wages

New Delhi: A doctors’ association will hold a one-day strike on Friday, demanding the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th pay commission and other salary-related benefits.

In an official communication on Thursday, the association said the recommendations of the 7th pay commission remain pending despite all formalities having been completed. (Representative photo)

The association – Health Mission Doctors’ Welfare Association (HMDWA) – representing employees of the Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM), will hold the protest at Vikas Bhawan, Trauma Centre, Civil Lines.

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In an official communication on Thursday, the association said the recommendations of the 7th pay commission remain pending despite all formalities having been completed.

The association has also sought revision of the maximum salary ceiling, issuance of health cards, job security for contractual staff, and a financial benefit at the time of retirement or death during service.

Dr Alka Choudhary, the HMGWA president, said, “Following the announcement of the strike, we have received notification from the DSHM.”

The notice, seen by HT, reads, “It has come to notice that some staff of DSHM have announced a token strike on 3rd July… Staff absent from duty due to participation in the strike shall be marked ‘Absent’ for the period of the strike. No leave of any kind shall be sanctioned/regularized for the strike period.”

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{{^usCountry}} The DSHM has directed officials to make alternate arrangements to ensure health services remain unaffected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DSHM has directed officials to make alternate arrangements to ensure health services remain unaffected. {{/usCountry}}

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HT reached out to the DSHM for comment but did not receive a response by the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh said, “We have received their (association’s) presentation and looking how we can legally help them in their matter.”