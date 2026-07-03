Statehood push: Omar hints at pre-protest cabinet expansion as Farooq rallies allies

Facing mounting political pressure in Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister Omar Abdullah has dropped strong hints that a long-awaited cabinet expansion and portfolio reshuffle will be executed just ahead of the ruling National Conference’s (NC) planned protest in New Delhi. Facing mounting political pressure in Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister Omar Abdullah has dropped strong hints that a long-awaited cabinet expansion and portfolio reshuffle will be executed just ahead of the ruling National Conference’s (NC) planned protest in New Delhi. (PTI File)

The strategic restructuring is expected to fill three vacant ministerial berths and reallocate portfolios.

The move comes as the party mobilises its full legislative strength to stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on the opening day of Parliament’s monsoon session, demanding the immediate restoration of J&K’s statehood.

Omar Abdullah told a local news channel in an interview on Wednesday that after the meeting of legislators at Dachigam, the expansion of the cabinet is inevitable. “It’s my responsibility. Either the expansion will take place before the Jantar Mantar protest… but it will be done close or after it (the protest),” the chief minister said.

To maximise national impact, NC president Farooq Abdullah has stepped in to spearhead an outreach, personally writing to the leadership of all constituent parties within the opposition INDIA bloc.

Farooq held a strategy meeting at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Wednesday to finalise arrangements, resolving to extend formal invitations not just to traditional alliance partners, but also to regional J&K parties and non-aligned, non-NDA national leaders.

“The party president will send invite to all INDIA alliance partners seeking their support and participation in the Jantar Mantar protest,” Imran Nabi Dar, the NC spokesman said.

The twin strategies of internal governance consolidation and external alliance building reflect growing urgency within the NC.

Despite several appeals by chief minister Omar Abdullah to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah since the party took office in late 2024, the Centre has maintained that statehood will only be restored at an “appropriate time,” refusing to commit to a timeframe.

This delay has left the ruling NC vulnerable to local criticism, with both the public and opposition accusing the party of failing to deliver on its foundational electoral promise. The planned demonstration marks the first time NC legislators will hit the streets of the national capital for statehood since the 2024 assembly elections. While the J&K unit of the Congress staged a similar sit-in at Jantar Mantar on July 22 last year, the NC had abstained at the time.

The groundwork for a broader opposition front was laid last month during an INDIA alliance meeting in New Delhi, where Omar Abdullah sought the backing of national partners. The decision to take the agitation to Delhi was subsequently formalised during the NC legislators’ meeting at Dachigam on June 3.

With three cabinet seats remaining vacant out of the maximum permissible nine, the upcoming expansion is viewed by political observers as an attempt by Omar Abdullah to stabilise internal party dynamics, balance regional representation, and put up a unified front before confronting the central government on the streets of New Delhi.

During the Dachigam meeting of legislators, several NC legislators had not only sought the expansion but also change in the portfolios of ministers as they were unhappy with some ministers in the Omar Abdullah cabinet. Party sources said Omar could himself oversee “some more important ministries” to satisfy the legislators.