Doctors’ Day celebrated with tributes and honours across Prayagraj

: National Doctors’ Day was celebrated across Prayagraj on Wednesday with medical institutions and professional bodies organising events to honour doctors for their contribution to healthcare and society. The Allahabad Medical Association (AMA) began its programme with a lamp-lighting ceremony. Senior physician Dr Anil Shukla spoke on the significance of the day, observed on July 1 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Doctor’s day celebrations underway in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT photo)

The AMA honoured Dr RK Gupta, Dr Vijay Kumar, Dr Mangal Mishra and Dr Indu Bhushan Dua for their lifelong contribution to patient care. Prayagraj district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar was felicitated for promoting discipline and communal harmony. The association also honoured Dr Ashutosh Gupta and Dr Gopal Soni for their contribution to its academic activities, social workers Vinay Goyal and Saurabh Puri for public service, and meritorious children of its members for their academic achievements.

At United University, 10 senior doctors Dr AN Varma, Dr Manju Varma, Dr SPS Chauhan, Dr KG Singh, Dr Jai Vardhan Rai, Dr GC Satapathy, Dr Rohit Gupta, Dr Dilip Chaurasia, Dr GS Sinha and Dr SM Tripathi were honoured for their exemplary service to society. Vice chancellor prof AM Agarwal, Pro vice chancellor Jagdish Gulati, vice-chairman Satpal Gulati, director general Dr Mangal Singh and Principal Dr (retd Brig) GC Satapathy highlighted the importance of ethics, honesty and dedication in the medical profession. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by United Medicity Hospital director Dr Pramod Kumar.