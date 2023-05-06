Don’t panic if lab report says low platelet count: KGMU Docs

LUCKNOW: Doctors have advised people to not panic if the lab’s automated report suggests low platelet count.

Don't panic if lab report says low platelet count: Docs

Doctors at the ‘PG Medicine Update-2023’ organised by the department of Medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday, said the low platelet count could also be due to a different reason.

“The automatic cell counter skips (doesn’t count) platelets over the size of 11-micron, in the sample,” said Prof AK Tripathi, HoD clinical haematology, KGMU while discussing advances in treatment methods at the event.

“It has been observed that among Asian population the general platelet count is low. The ideal count in humans is between 1.5 and 4.5 lakh. So, a medical evaluation is required only if the count is under one lakh without any known reason. For known reasons such as high fever, the count could go down uptill 20K and unless there is any medical advice, there should be no hurry for transfusion,” he said.

“In cases of confusion, manual examination of the blood samples is the best way to get actual count of platelet. But there is no need to panic as count, even as low as 10K, won’t matter much if there are no immediate symptoms for transfusion, such as bleeding,” said professor Kauser Usman, HoD geriatric medicine at KGMU. He chaired the session on “Approach to a case of thrombocytopenia.” The term thrombocytopenia refers to a condition depicting low blood platelet count.

“When people fall ill with dengue or chikungunya, they tend to focus on platelet count. Such rush or panic is unwarranted,” said Prof Usman.

Prof Vishwajeet Singh, HoD, nephrology, KGMU, chaired session on nephrology. “Discussions were held on management of kidney when symptoms such as blood in urine is seen. Early diagnosis on having symptoms can avoid surgical intervention,” said professor Singh.

During the programme Dr Rajiv Garg, of the department of respiratory diseases at KGMU spoke on “Interstitial lung disease: A growing entity.”

Foamy or bloody urine need attention: SGPGI doc

Passing foamy urine or blood in urine, swelling on face or eyes indicate the person might be suffering with glomerular disease, which reduced ability of kidneys.

Glomeruli are tiny network of blood vessels that are kidney’s cleaning units and when they are damaged, the situation is referred to glomerular disease.

“Timely medical intervention can help reverse the condition and prevent the patient from developing chronic kidney disease,” said prof Narayan Prasad of SGPGIMS. He spoke on ‘approach to a case of glomerular diseases: basic concept.’

“Initially patients do not feel pain though rashes and swelling or weakness can be reversed through medicine. If ignored this could lead to chronic kidney disease and might require transplant, he said.

