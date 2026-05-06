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Doctors, patients' attendants clash at Aligarh medical college hospital; four injured

Doctors, patients' attendants clash at Aligarh medical college hospital; four injured

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Aligarh, At least four people, including a resident doctor, were injured after a clash between doctors and patients' attendants at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital here, police said on Wednesday.

Doctors, patients' attendants clash at Aligarh medical college hospital; four injured

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Tuesday, and reportedly began with an altercation between the resident doctor and attendants of some patients. But it escalated, following which more doctors joined in.

Following the incident, the Resident Doctors' Association went on an indefinite strike, disrupting emergency services at the trauma centre, police said.

This is the second such incident at the hospital in the past fortnight, leading to major disruption of emergency services at one of the largest healthcare facilities in Aligarh and adjoining districts.

In a statement, the RDA alleged that two doctors, including a woman doctor, were injured and demanded strict action against the patients' attendants, as well as an official of the university's security staff, for alleged negligence.

"We have received versions from both the patients' families and the resident doctors. The entire sequence of events is being probed, and strong action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

He added that a meeting of senior university officials is underway to review the situation.

The police said both sides have lodged complaints at the Civil Lines police station, and necessary legal action is being initiated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Doctors, patients' attendants clash at Aligarh medical college hospital; four injured
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Doctors, patients' attendants clash at Aligarh medical college hospital; four injured
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