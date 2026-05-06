Aligarh, At least four people, including a resident doctor, were injured after a clash between doctors and patients' attendants at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital here, police said on Wednesday. Doctors, patients' attendants clash at Aligarh medical college hospital; four injured

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Tuesday, and reportedly began with an altercation between the resident doctor and attendants of some patients. But it escalated, following which more doctors joined in.

Following the incident, the Resident Doctors' Association went on an indefinite strike, disrupting emergency services at the trauma centre, police said.

This is the second such incident at the hospital in the past fortnight, leading to major disruption of emergency services at one of the largest healthcare facilities in Aligarh and adjoining districts.

In a statement, the RDA alleged that two doctors, including a woman doctor, were injured and demanded strict action against the patients' attendants, as well as an official of the university's security staff, for alleged negligence.

However, the patients' family members gave a different account.

Mohammad Areeb alleged that his aunt Shabana Begum, who was undergoing treatment for a fractured leg, was in severe pain and when a family member requested the resident doctor to attend to her, the doctor allegedly abused them.

"He started abusing, and soon other doctors joined to assault the family, until the security staff and police intervened," Areeb told reporters.

Amid the chaos, several seriously ill patients who had arrived for emergency treatment were turned away.

According to a relative, Shanti Devi from neighbouring Hathras was denied treatment and died on the way to Malkhan Singh District Hospital.

AMU Proctor Naved Khan told PTI that senior university security officials reached the spot and tried to defuse the situation.

"We have received versions from both the patients' families and the resident doctors. The entire sequence of events is being probed, and strong action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

He added that a meeting of senior university officials is underway to review the situation.

The police said both sides have lodged complaints at the Civil Lines police station, and necessary legal action is being initiated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.