Doctor’s suicide in Rajasthan: IMA Meerut medicos strike work, demand law to protect them

Hundreds of doctors stayed off work on Friday, demanding justice for Dr Archana Gautam, who committed suicide in Dausa district of Rajasthan, after a case was lodged against her, holding her responsible for the death of a patient during child birth.

The Indian Dental Association also extended support to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in the strike on Friday.

Dr Anil Naushran, former secretary, IMA, said that over 1,400 doctors are allied to the IMA, Meerut, who held a meeting over the suicide of Dr Gautam. Doctors demanded enacting a ‘Medical protection law’ to protect doctors from such harassment and said that doctors do their best to protect the lives of their patients. They said that it would be difficult for them to work under growing intolerance of patients and their family members against them.

Dr Naushran said that all doctors associated with IMA, the Dental Association and physiotherapists remained off work on Friday and provided only emergency treatment.

He said that doctors will take out a candle march on Saturday from the IMA Hall to push for their demands, which also include arrest of those who provoked Dr Gautam to commit suicide.

