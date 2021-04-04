Done with both doses of vaccine? Lucky ones to get gifts from govt

LUCKNOW: People who have taken their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine now have a chance to win gifts from the state government the lottery for which will be conducted on April 7, the World Health Day.

“In districts where over 25,000 beneficiaries took their second dose, some lucky ones will have a chance to win four gifts while in districts between 25,000 and 50,000 beneficiaries will have 6 gifts in the district lottery. Districts with even more beneficiaries with two doses will distribute gifts to more via lottery,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Sunday.

“We had kept counterfoil after second dose and it has details of the beneficiaries,” said Prasad.

“Details of both the vaccinations were mentioned on the card and now lottery will be conducted by the health department with the details about the beneficiaries mentioned on cards such as name mobile numbers,” he added.

The list of beneficiaries with second dose is being collected from between January 16 to April 3. The lottery is being conducted on the basis of token that has been collected from the vaccination cards that beneficiaries were issued on the day they got their first dose.

“Exercises such as focused vaccination for different professional groups such as teachers, shopkeepers that will begin from April 8 and lottery for those vaccinated with two doses will certainly build confidence among people and boost vaccination percentage in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

“All the eligible people who are yet to take their COVID-19 vaccine dose should get it. It is being seen that people are talking about myths but instead they should go and get their vaccine doses,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information.