Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Don’t give mobile phones to girls: SWC member
others

Don’t give mobile phones to girls: SWC member

Agra Member of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission (UPSWC) Meena Kumari has advised parents to not give mobile phones to girls as they talked to boys and then eloped with them
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:59 PM IST
HT Image

Agra Member of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission (UPSWC) Meena Kumari has advised parents to not give mobile phones to girls as they talked to boys and then eloped with them. According to her, the mother of a girl was responsible for the deeds of her daughter.

Meena Kumari was in Aligarh on Wednesday to listen to women’s complaints. Later, when she interacted with the media, she was asked about increasing crimes against women.

“Society should also be held accountable for increasing crimes against women. Families should keep a watch on where their daughters are going and mixing with what kind of boys. Parents should keep a watch on the mobile phones of their girls,” she suggested.

“It has been seen that girls talk on mobile phones with boys and then elope with them. There are many such cases where girls have married after such conversations on mobiles,” she said.

“I would appeal to families to not give mobile phones to girls and if given, then vigil should be maintained. Mothers in particular should keep an eye on the daughters as all that is happening is the outcome of laxity by mothers,” said Meena Kumari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP