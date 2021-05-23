Don’t let down guard despite decline in Covid-19 cases, say Maharashtra’s doctors

Though Maharashtra has shown a decline in the number of new Covid-19 infections by recording 26,133 cases on Saturday against Friday’s 29,644 cases, experts have warned citizens against being causal and asked to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 norms.

The warning was issued in the backdrop of a study conducted by the Union health ministry, which pointed that 50% of people still do not wear masks, while 64 % who wear them do not cover their nose. The study conducted in 25 cities across India has concluded that only 14% of people wear masks correctly.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said citizens need to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour at least till the end of the year.

“Maharashtra has shown a remarkable progress in bringing down the cases. Even in the 15 districts currently showing high number of cases, we should remember that the surge started late and will soon decline in the coming days. However, we cannot afford to let our guard down,” said Dr Lahane.

He has credited the lockdown for the decrease in cases and said that the lockdown was imposed as a last resort on April 22 as 67,013 cases were detected on that day and citizens were not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

“There will be no need for any lockdown if people follow simple rules such as wearing masks properly, sanitising their hands regularly and maintaining social distance,” said Dr Lahane.

This view was endorsed by Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, who emphasised on the need for self-discipline among people.

“Citizens should not repeat the mistakes that they had made last year after the restrictions were eased, like indulging in social gathering, holding mammoth religious and wedding functions and roaming unnecessarily,” said Dr Mandot.

“If people don’t wear masks and indulge in casual behaviour, all the gains achieved till now will be lost, and we will face a more severe third wave,” warned Dr Mandot.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally has reached 5,553,225 and the toll is at 87,300 after 682 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday. The highest deaths – 14,516 – were reported in Mumbai, followed by Pune (11,068).

Currently, there are 352,247 active cases in the state, of which the highest –54,198 – are in Pune, followed by Mumbai with 28,232 patients.

The state also conducted 281,585 tests.

Amravati and Nashik have eased the lockdown restrictions owing to a decline in cases. In Washim, traffic police personnel Manisha Chouke, who is seven-months pregnant, was seen managing the traffic and urging citizens to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions. In Dhule, Washim and Nanded, the police nabbed those roaming or driving without a valid reason and conducted their Covid-19 antigen tests. At Dombivli, a 100-year-old senior citizen was discharged from hospital after he successfully triumphed over the virus.

To prevent the Covid-19 outbreak among infants and children, Maharashtra’s paediatric taskforce will guide the doctors in an online meeting scheduled on Sunday between 12pm and 2pm in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, despite the decline in the Covid-19 cases, the state is facing a new challenge as the number of patients suffering from mucormycosis (black fungus) is increasing rapidly.

The state seems to be reeling under a shortage of Amphotericin B injections, used in the treatment of mucormycosis, as relatives of patients have been frantically searching for the drug. State energy minister Nitin Raut has blamed the Central government for lack of adequate supply of the drug.