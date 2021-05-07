Don’t take steroids without consultation, says Jammu medico

At a time when unregulated social media portals continue to spread panic around coronavirus, senior resident doctor of the department of internal medicine at Government Medical College and Hospital, Dr Rajesh Minia on Friday talked about the “do’s and dont’s” of Covid care and advised people to stay calm.

“Most of the Covid patients fall under mild category and they do not need oxygen support at all. Regular check of oxygen saturation levels and taking appropriate medicines are enough for such patients to recover”, he said while dispelling the panic and urge to hoard oxygen cylinders by public.

Explaining the types of Covid patients, Dr Minia said, “They are of three types — mild, moderate and severe. While most of the patients are of mild category and can recover easily, it is only the moderate and severe cases which need special care and treatment.”

Dr Minia advised all patients to regularly check their oxygen saturation levels and not be alarmed unless it goes below 93.“If such level is reached, patients should contact a doctor immediately,” he added.

The senior resident doctor also urged the public, especially the mild category patients not to take steroids unnecessarily and without doctor’s advice.

“Only a doctor can judge correctly what medicine should be given to a patient, especially in the case that a patient has other diseases in addition to Covid infection”, he cautioned.

Dr Minia also requested the patients to take doctors’ advice seriously, follow Covid-preventive protocols and make way for severe patients by not occupying Covid-care beds against doctors’ advice.

He informed that a round-the-clock divisional control room has been established to address all medical advice and queries and can be reached at 0191-2520982, 2549676, 2674444, 2674115, 2674908.