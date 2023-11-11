Downpour Intervention: Lucknow’s AQI improves from 289 to 148; night temperature to drop

LUCKNOW After enduring a week of poor air quality, Lucknow witnessed a significant improvement in air quality, shifting out of the deep orange zone on Friday due to unexpected showers.

Lucknow experienced a maximum temperature drop to 27.5 degrees Celsius. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, Lucknow’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 148, categorising as ‘moderate.’ The AQI peaked at 289 on Friday, surpassing Delhi and the NCR regions, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The last recorded moderate AQI in Lucknow was on October 4.

UC Shukla, Regional Officer at UP Pollution Control Board, attributed the decrease in AQI to Saturday morning’s unexpected showers, which helped reduce suspended pollutants like PM10 and PM2.5 due to water. He noted the similar positive impact on air quality seen in Delhi and NCR.

The AQI categories range from 0-50 (good) to 401-500 (severe).

In a pollution monitoring effort, six live monitoring stations, including Gomti Nagar, Kukrail, and others, revealed improved air quality post-rain. Gomti Nagar and Kukrail recorded notably cleaner air with average AQI as low as 81 and 94 respectively. Areas like Talkatora and Lalbagh, which previously suffered ‘very poor’ air quality, showed improved readings at 187 and 214, respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the influence of a Western Disturbance caused light rain and drizzles in isolated places in the state. Following the disturbance’s weakening, the weather turned dry, with a slight drop in minimum temperatures predicted in the next few days.

Lucknow experienced a maximum temperature drop to 27.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees, respectively below and above normal.

Regarding the AQI in Uttar Pradesh, only Prayagraj recorded a ‘poor’ AQI of 218, while other cities remained under 200, categorising as ‘moderate.’

