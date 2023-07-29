ISIS module accused linked to two terror suspects arrested from Pune: NIA

Mumbai: Dr Adnanali Sarkar, arrested in the ISIS module case from Pune, was produced before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday wherein NIA prosecutor Sandeep Sadavarte sought his custody. The NIA claimed that Sarkar was related to one Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, from Pune, whose role had surfaced during Sarkar’s probe. The prosecution, without divulging many details, contended that during the search at Barodawala’s house many incriminating articles, such literature related to ISIS, were seized.

The plea was opposed by Sarkar’s lawyer Tahira Shaikh, who argued that Sarkar was arrested only because he is Barodawala’s brother-in-law. The lawyer contended that Sarkar is a doctor, working with a reputed hospital and has been giving Islamic lectures for past 20 years, and also gives Arabic classes in Pune. She contended that the police already have all the material hence his custodial interrogation is not required.

During the course of Sarkar’s remand proceedings, NIA informed the court that Barodawala, arrested from Padgha in Thane district, and another person named Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh, arrested from Kondhwa in Pune, earlier this week, are connected to two persons arrested by the Pune police for their suspected terror plots in Rajasthan, recently.

Pune police had earlier this month arrested Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan, 23, and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, 24, while on patrolling duty and found the duo involved in stealing a motorbike. After investigation, it became clear that the two are wanted accused in the case registered with a terror plot in Rajasthan, which is being investigated by the NIA and carried cash reward of ₹5 lakh.

On Friday, the NIA obtained custody of Barodawala and Shaikh claiming that the two had allegedly given shelter to Saki and Khan and also provided them funds. Barodawala and Shaikh were in judicial custody.

Hence NIA prosecutor Sandeep Sadavarte, sought their custodial interrogation to probe their links with the two arrested in Pune. Sadavarte argued before the court on Friday that these two persons arrested by ATS are connected with the Rajasthan case had conducted reconnaissance of six-seven places across the country. Thus, they want to know from Barodawala and Shaikh about their further plans and also wanted to confront them with latest revelations. The court granted NIA custody of Barodawala and Shaikh till Monday.

