Dr Shakuntala Misra Varsity Convocation: Toppers achieve academic excellence amidst financial adversities

LUCKNOW Three students set to receive Chancellor Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University’s upcoming convocation on September 23 share not only their academic prowess but also a common thread of facing significant financial difficulties, while their families unwaveringly stood by their sides, bolstering their pursuit of excellence.

Priti (Sourced)

The university unveiled its final medal roster this past Sunday. Lucknow-based Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) is gearing up for its 10th convocation, with the esteemed presence of governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as announced by vice-chancellor Professor Rana Krishna Pal Singh.

Abhinav Tiwari, who clinched the Chancellor Gold, distinguished himself by securing the highest marks in B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering, boasting an impressive 87.55%. Abhinav now harbours aspirations to further his academic journey with an MTech degree, and he’s diligently preparing for the competitive GATE exams. Elated by his success, he expressed his satisfaction with the university’s teaching standards and the invaluable support from his teachers. Hailing from Pratapgarh district, Abhinav’s story is one of triumph over financial adversity, as his father’s modest income as a company supervisor couldn’t deter his determination to excel.

Divyanshi Dutta, who graduated in B.Tech Electrical Engineering with a remarkable 87.54%, narrowly missed the Chancellor Gold. Her spirited dedication to her studies is evident in her lament at the near-miss. She’s already on a promising career path with a semi-government firm but dreams of further academic pursuits with an M.Tech degree, diligently preparing for the GATE program. In her own words, “My parents faced numerous financial challenges, but my family’s steadfast support propelled me forward.”

Priti, who goes by her first name, achieved an impressive 86.51% in B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering. Despite facing severe financial hurdles, she successfully secured a placement with a private company. Her story underscores the importance of determination and family support in surmounting financial challenges.

Among the remarkable medallists, the university is also set to honour Ranu Tiwari, who is visually impaired, having lost his vision since birth. With an impressive 76.11% in his BA, his selection to receive the Dr. Shakuntala Misra Memorial Gold Medal is a testament to his unwavering spirit and dedication to his education.

The upcoming convocation promises to be a celebration of not just academic excellence but also of the indomitable spirit and resilience of these students who have triumphed over financial adversity, showcasing their commitment to their dreams.

PIC CAPTION:- Abhinav Tiwari

Divyanshi Dutta in orange outfit

Priti in white outfit

Ranu Tiwari in orange shirt

