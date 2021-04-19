DRDO to make 1000-bed temporary hospital in Varanasi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will make a 1000-bed temporary hospital in the BHU stadium. A decision to that effect was taken at a meeting of officials of DRDO and district administration, on Monday.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal, district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma, municipal commissioner Gaurang Rathi, and officials of DRDO, BHU and CPWD attended the meeting. MLA AK Sharma chaired the meeting.

According to the district magistrate, the temporary hospital will be housed in a huge tent (German hanger). The hospital is likely to be ready within the next two weeks. The temporary hospital will be equipped with all facilities including oxygen, water supply and a pharmacy.

A team of CPWD and Varanasi Nagar Nigam officials visited BHU to make water supply, electricity and sewer connection arrangements.

90 trauma centre beds reserved for Covid-19 patients

Ninety beds of the trauma centre, BHU, have been reserved for Covid-19 patients in view of the growing demand for beds. The decision for reserving beds for patients at the Covid-19 centre was taken in a meeting attended by BHU authorities and divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma.

According to officials, the remaining 90 beds will be used for the treatment of other patients. A senior official of the BHU said that the arrangement will be effective from Tuesday, on which day admission of patients to the 90 reserved beds will begin.

There are around 1,600 beds in various government and private hospitals. Of them, over 1,200 beds are occupied. There are around 240 ventilator beds. Around 200 beds are occupied, a senior official of the health department said.