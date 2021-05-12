DRDO’s Covid hospital in Panipat to admit patients from May 16

The first phase of 500-bed dedicated Covid hospital near Panipat refinery will be made operational to admit patients from May 16.

The first phase of the hospital will have capacity to admit 300 patients and the second phase for 200 patients will be completed by the end of this month, officials said.

Panipat deputy commissioner Dharmender Singh said nearly 80% work for the first phase of 300-beds has completed and doctors and paramedical staff from different hospitals and other medical colleges across state have started arriving to join duty.

He said that the hospital will admit patients from May 16 after a trail of two days.

This temporary hospital, around 500m from the oxygen plant of IOC’s Panipat refinery is being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the Haryana government.

The hospital will be funded by the Centre and the state government will make arrangements for doctors, nurses and other staff of EASI hospitals and students from medical and nursing colleges.

The hospital will have direct piped supply of oxygen from the oxygen plant and opening of the hospital will come as a major relief to people in Covid-hit NCR districts of Haryana, who are facing acute shortage of hospital beds.

