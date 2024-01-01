close_game
News / Cities / Others / Dress code for devotees entering Jagannath temple begins from today

Dress code for devotees entering Jagannath temple begins from today

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jan 01, 2024 01:30 PM IST

The temple administration has said that police and the temple servitors would keep an eye on anyone wearing ‘indecent’ clothes

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has asked the devotees visiting the iconic temple in Puri in Odisha to not wear clothes such as shorts, ripped jeans and skirts from today while entering the temple premises and said that police and the temple servitors would keep an eye on anyone wearing “indecent” clothes.

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. (File)
The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. (File)

The temple administration chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said devotees should wear traditional clothes like trouser pants, churidar, salwar kameez and dhoti while entering the temple.

“Similar dress codes are in place at several shrines across the country,” said Das. “The Jagannath temple police and the temple servitors would keep an eye on anyone wearing indecent clothes,”he added.

The move comes two years after the temple administration introduced a dress code for the temple servitors from October 2021. The servitors now wear dhoti, towel, and patta while performing puja.

The Daitapati Nijog, a leading body of servitors in the temple, had been demanding a dress code for the devotees visiting the temple, complaining that many came to the temple in shorts that hurt religious sentiments of other devotees.

