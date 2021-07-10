DRI names two more in 293-kg heroin haul from Mumbai port

Tarn Taran The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has named two more persons from Punjab in connection with the seizure of 293-kg heroin from a Mumbai port last week. The two, however, are absconding.

The DRI, in coordination with the Customs, had examined two containers at Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai, imported by Tarn Taran-based firm M/s Sandhu Exports, from Afghanistan via Iran. These containers found to contain the contraband.

After the seizure, firm owner Prabhjit Singh, 25, of Chohla Sahib village, was arrested on July 1. Subsequently, two Tarn Taran-based accomplices of Prabhjit were nabbed from a godown in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

On Saturday, a team of Tarn Taran police that superintendent of police (SP-narcotics) Jagjit Singh Walia led returned from Mumbai. The team had gone there to question Prabhjit and assist the DRI.

“We can’t disclose the duo’s names, as it may hamper DRI investigation into this high-profile smuggling case. One of the two accused is from Tarn Taran. We suspect the two men had links with Pakistan or Afghanistan-based smugglers,” said a senior Punjab Police official, not wanting to be named.

“Two associates of Prabhjit who were arrested from MP by the DRI had been living there since 2012. DRI officials say the two arrested men have claimed that they were unaware that heroin was to be smuggled in guise of talc stones. Prior to this seizure, five consignments of gypsum and talc stones were delivered to Prabhjit from Afghanistan or Pakistan. The DRI is probing if heroin was smuggled in these five consignments as well,” he added.

Prabhjit is on remand with DRI Mumbai till July 12. The state police are also likely to bring him on transit remand for interrogation.